Moscow ready to discuss Ukraine's resumption of direct gas purchases if needed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 28. / TASS /. The Russian side is ready to discuss the resumption of direct gas purchases by Ukraine, if it is necessary, the Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course no one said no to this, "Peskov said, when answering a relevant question. "Moreover, the representatives of our gas monopoly and representatives of our country, at various levels have expressed their readiness to discuss this," Peskov said.

On September 27, Hungary signed a new long-term contract with Gazprom for the supply of gas bypassing Ukraine. According to Operator GTS Ukraine CEO Sergey Makogon, the purpose of the contract is to bypass Ukraine. Makogon recalled that Kiev's position on Nord Stream 2 "creates critical risks of the existing transit through Ukraine and the extension of the contract after 2024."

In 2019, Russia and Ukraine signed a contract on the supply and transit of gas that expires in 2024.