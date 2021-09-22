Conservative macro forecast assumes 6% inflation in 2021 — Economic Development Minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development forecast 6% inflation by the end of 2021 in a conservative scenario of Russia’s socio-economic development, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"The inflation rate may reach 6% in a conservative version of the forecast," Reshetnikov said.

The minister recalled that the government's measures of non-monetary nature and the monetary policy of the Bank of Russia are in effect to stabilize prices.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economic Development Alexey Khersonsev said that the ministry had downgraded the inflation forecast for 2021 to 5.8% in the baseline scenario from a 5% forecast in July.