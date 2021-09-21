PM Mishustin calls for creating coding platform similar to GitHub in Russia

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called for setting up a platform for joint development of IT projects similar to GitHub in Russia.

In a video message to the participants of the Kazan Digital Week forum on Tuesday, Mishustin recalled that in 2021 the government approved the second package of measures to support the IT industry development, with around 60 support measures in various areas.

"We will launch a program to stimulate our business’ participation in international open-source alliances. We should have our own platform in this area, the Russian GitHub, so to speak. We will continue promoting our developments abroad," Mishustin said.

According to him, thanks to the new package of measures, solutions in the field of AI, big data, the Internet of Things, and cloud storage will be used more actively, additional tools will be developed to reduce the administrative burden on IT companies. Russian-made engineering software for modeling and design of objects in the manufacturing industry is also planned.