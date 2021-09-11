Russia may set record in new housing supply in 2021, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. A record in construction and new housing supply may be set in Russia in 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday.

"In general, we may have a countrywide record," the president said commenting on the mayor’s report that Moscow may set a record this year in housing construction in its entire history. The president also noted that "the country’s economy on the whole has been restored."

The president noted that when the construction volumes increase, other issues emerge such as the problems of creating social and transport infrastructure. He noted that in Moscow great attention is paid to the development of public transportation. "We unveiled some projects together, some of them we even planned together, and you have successfully implemented it all, everything is already functioning," the president told the mayor, specifying that he meant the development of a new subway circle line and transportation hubs.

Additionally, the president noted the issues of improving the city’s historical center.