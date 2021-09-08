State corporations negatively affect competition in country — Kudrin

MOSCOW, September 8. / TASS /. A large number of state corporations has a negative impact on competition within the country, said head of Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin at the Moscow Financial Forum on Wednesday.

"The minute we have a country-wide problem, we run to create another state corporation," Kudrin said, adding that in order to do something in Russia, it is necessary to work with a state company.

He added that the lack of investment from companies meant that the country's investment climate was insufficient.

"If investments aren't happening, and it is beneficial for companies to invest, because they will make money on it. This means that they don't see the necessary industries, which means that the investment climate is insufficient," Kudrin said.