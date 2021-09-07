Rosatom to start construction of WPPs across Russia, says division’s press service

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 7. /TASS/. NovaWind company, a division of Rosatom devoted to wind energy, is considering the construction of wind power plants (WPP) in all regions of Russia where possible, a source in the company’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The current program for power supply agreements [under which the development of renewable energy sources is supported by the state - TASS] has been planned already, whereas for the program for power supply agreements 2.0 we are considering all possible territories of the country," the press service said.

The list of regions where the company will implement its wind power projects in the future, will be clarified after the results of the contest under the program for power supply agreements 2.0 are announced, the company added.

NovaWind is Rosatom's new division concentrating the Russian nuclear corporation’s efforts in advanced areas of energy generation technology. The company was founded in September 2017. NovaWind has consolidated all of Rosatom's wind energy assets to take on the responsibility for its wind power generation strategy. To achieve its ambitious goal, the company has acquired a range of totally new competencies comprising wind farm management, serial production of wind turbines, product development, marketing and sales, and after-sales support.

State policies to support the construction of generating facilities using renewable energy sources, which offer a return on investment with a guaranteed income, will remain in force up to 2024, though projects for that program have almost all been selected. Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Mikhail Ivanov said earlier that the program for state support of the development of renewable energy sources will enable Russian enterprises to almost double capacities for the production of generating equipment and bring it to 2.6 GW per year by 2035. It was reported that as part of the extension of the program for supporting green energy it is suggested to deepen the localization of equipment for renewables generation in Russia and assign the necessity to export produced components for renewables to investors.