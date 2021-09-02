Russia’s labor market back to pre-pandemic level - minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s labor market has generally regained pre-pandemic indices, Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said on Thursday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service released the latest data just yesterday. As of August 1, the country’s labor market returned to the pre-pandemic level in general," he said.

According to Kotyakov, the current unemployment rate in Russia is 4.5%, whereas it was 4.6-4.7% last year.

