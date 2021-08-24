Russia hopes key climate agreements will be reached in Glasgow in November — minister

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is counting on the achievement of key international agreements at the climate conference in Glasgow in November, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview with TASS.

"We hope that key international agreements will be reached in Glasgow in November. They will serve as the foundation that a climate policy can rest upon. So far, it has stood on sand, and not a solid foundation," Reshetnikov said.

"Let me stress once again: hydrocarbon neutrality is one of the sustainable development objectives. All goals must be achieved in a balanced way, assessing how they affect national interests. Nobody says that CO2 must be fought against at any cost," he added.

The full text of the interview is available at the TASS website.