Russia built Europe’s first test bench for LNG plant equipment

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Atomenergomash, a mechanical engineering division of the Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, completed construction of Europe’s first, and the world’s third, test bench for equipment of medium-and high-capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, the company’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The unit was built on the NIIEFA (the Efremov Research Institute of Electrical-Physical Equipment - TASS) site. The permit to commission the facility has been obtained. The project was implemented in accordance with the resolution of the Russian government," the company said.

The test bench is planned to be used for certification tests of domestic and imported equipment for LNG production. It can also be adapted to test other equipment.