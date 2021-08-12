Hainan's Sanya to train 1,500 yacht captains in five years

SANYA, August 12. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya will train 1,500 new sailing boat captains by 2025. According to the Sanya Daily, which cites the city's Human Resources and Social Security Administration, the training of such specialists is aimed at developing the local yacht tourism industry.

In 2021, 218 students have already registered for the shipping courses. According to the plans of the city authorities, annually at least 300 people will receive the specialty of a yacht captain.

The cost of the training course is about 18,000 yuan (approximately $ 2,780). The city administration provides subsidies to a number of citizens of up to 10,000 yuan (about $ 1,544). Officially registered unemployed and rural residents planning to find a job in the city can receive financial support.

After obtaining the rights to operate the yacht and employment, the captain of the vessel will be able to earn more than 7,000 yuan (1,080 dollars) monthly. Luxury yacht captains receive 20-30,000 yuan (3-4,600 dollars) every month.

Sanya is actively developing the yacht tourism industry. In the first half of 2021, 634,000 people visited the cruises, pleasure boats went out to sea 101,000 times. These figures are 158% and 147% higher compared to the same period last year.

The Chinese authorities are planning to turn Hainan into a yacht tourism center and an international cruise ship trading base. The Chinese island is often referred to as the "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, tropical forests, a developed hotel chain combined with beaches and a coastline stretching along more than 1,900 kilometers attract guests from the most distant parts of the world.