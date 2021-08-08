Nord Stream 2 will be completed in a matter of weeks - Russian ambassador to Germany

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is at its final stage, it will be completed in a matter of weeks, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said in an interview published by the Izvestia newspaper on Monday.

"We proceed from the fact that the German-American agreement will not affect the pace of construction and completion date of Nord Stream 2. Construction work is at the final stage, it will be completed in a matter of weeks," the ambassador said.

Nechaev noted that the United States and Germany did not conclude an agreement on Nord Stream 2, it is a joint statement that is not a legally binding document. It does not bear any specific obligations for Russia, which did not participate in its preparation.

The Nord Stream 2 project contemplates the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. Since December 2020, the laying of the pipeline has been resumed.

On July 21, the United States and Germany reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project. In particular, Washington admitted that the sanctions would not stop its implementation, while Berlin pledged to seek an extension of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector," the US State Department said in a statement after the agreement was reached.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that it has never used energy resources as an instrument of pressure.