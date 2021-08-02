Court to hear case against WhatsApp for refusal to localize data on August 26

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Justice of the Peace Court will review an administrative protocol against WhatsApp for the refusal to localize the data of Russian users on August 26, Justice of the Peace Section No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District told TASS on Monday.

"The review of the protocol in respect of WhatsApp prepared under Part 8, Art. 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure of the operator when gathering personal data to perform the responsibility of ensuring recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, clarification or retrieval of personal data of Russian citizens, stipulated by Russian laws) is scheduled for August 26. The maximum punishment under the given article is a fine amounting to 6 mln rubles ($82,000)," the Court said.

Last week, the justice of the peace court fined Google 3 mln rubles ($41,000) for its refusal to localize the data of its users in Russia.

About 600 representative offices of foreign companies in Russia have already localized the storage of personal data of Russian users, the Russian mass media and telecom regulator reported earlier.