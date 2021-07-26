No proposals on gas transit talks received — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. No proposals have been received from European partners to start the negotiating process of gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Monday.

"No. I have not personally received any requests," Novak said.

CEO of Gazprom Alexei Miller told reporters earlier that he assumed the possibility of increasing gas transit via Ukraine above current commitments after expiry of the gas transportation contract in 2024. However, this issue should be solved on market conditions and at market prices. Participation of German partners in the negotiating process is fully justified, considering the highlighted EU plans on economy de-carbonization, he added.