Russian Helicopters plans to receive EU certificate for Ka-32A11M helicopter

UFA, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters holding plans to receive a European certificate for the Ka-32A11M helicopter, modernized for firefighting, in order to export it to Europe, the press service of the head of Russia’s republic of Bashkiria said on Wednesday.

Expansion of geography of sales will allow the Kumertau Air Manufacturing Enterprise (KumAPP) to receive orders for many years to come.

"We plan to issue a European certificate for a helicopter manufactured in Bashkortostan in order to expand the geography of our deliveries to the EU countries. We believe that the Ka-32A11M multifunctional vehicle will be in demand on the international market since it meets all the requirements set by the fire services. New orders will allow the Kumertau enterprise to be loaded with work for many years to come," Andrey Boginsky, General Director of Russian Helicopters, said as quoted by the press service.

On Wednesday, the upgraded Ka-32A11M helicopter, equipped with a fire extinguishing system, was presented at the MAKS-2021 air show. The vehicle received more powerful engines, which made it possible to increase its carrying capacity. Another feature of the helicopter is its glass cockpit, which facilitates the work of the crew with additional navigation, optoelectronic and search equipment, and a fire extinguishing system.

"The new SP-32 fire extinguishing system is a 4-tonne tank divided into four compartments. Thanks to the patented system of digitally controlled doors, they can be opened in pairs or alternately, and their opening angles can be adjusted, thereby increasing the water discharge time," the press service added.

The MAKS 2021 international air show is running from July 20 to 25 in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow. This year the event marks its 15th anniversary.