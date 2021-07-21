Kremlin has no information on Germany and US deal on Nord Stream-2 — Peskov

MOSCOW, July 21. / TASS /. Berlin and Washington DC reached a definite understanding on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the United States, but their details are still unknown to the Kremlin, Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We know that the topic of Nord Stream 2 was high on the agenda of contacts of the German Chancellor in Washington DC," Peskov said. "We know that a certain understanding has been reached between Berlin and Washington DC. But we don't have any details," he said.

Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing sources, that the United States and Germany may announce a Nord Stream 2 deal as early as Wednesday, July 21. According to the newspaper, the American administration will move away from its position of opposing the gas pipeline project. At the same time, Germany will commit itself to helping Ukraine with energy projects and diplomacy.