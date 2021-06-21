Zarubezhneft to create new gas cluster in Southeast Asia — CEO

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Zarubezhneft plans to create a gas cluster with assets in Vietnam and Indonesia in the vicinity of its oilfields, CEO Sergey Kudryashov said on Monday in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"We are forming the second cluster that will be associated with gas to a greater degree. Our operating sites will join it and there is a serious of transactions we are implementing at present. I hope we will reach a comparable gas production volume in coming year or two. This will enable us to create the second cluster in the Southeast Asia, the gas one in this case," the top manager said. The cluster will comprise assets in Vietnam and the Tuna deposit in Indonesia, Kudryashov said.

Zarubezhneft holds 50% in the Tuna project that is at the exploration phase now, the top manager said.

The company also plans to expand its operations in CIS countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, he added.