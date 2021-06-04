Russia to have surplus budget this year — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia will have a surplus budget in this year and country’s gold and foreign currency reserves are over $600 bln now, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"This is true that we have required resources. We will have a surplus budget in this year. Our trade balance is with the surplus and with the sound one, $146 bln, in my opinion. Gold and foreign currency reserves are growing; the gold and currency reserve is over $600 bln," the head of state said.

Reserves are increasing, Putin noted. "Such figures are approximate. I can make a mistake in details; it is important that these reserves are growing," he added.