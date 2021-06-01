Russia does not intend to discontinue gas transit to Europe through Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to drop gas transit to Europe via Ukraine, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Russia and Ukraine have the agreement on gas transit to Europe and this agreement will remain in force throughout its effective period. However, Russia is not going to give up the Ukrainian transit even after expiry of this agreement. President Putin assumes gas volumes supplied to Europe will grow further on and the Ukrainian transit can enjoy demand. At the same time, Putin underscores every time that this issue is exclusively of economic and commercial nature and it should meet market requirements. Regarding Ukraine, it as the owner of the gas transport system must provide for the normal technical condition of the system," Peskov said.

In late December 2019, Russia, Ukraine and the EU signed a new gas transit contract for five years with an option of extension until 2034. The document stipulates the minimum guaranteed gas pumping will be 65 bln cubic meters in the first year and 40 bln cubic meters in each of four years. The transit agreement provides for the Take or Pay principle.