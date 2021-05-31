{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Coronavirus pandemic

Lebanon to produce Russian Sputnik V vaccine, interim Industry Minister says

The agreement to be signed by mid-June

BEIRUT, May 31. /TASS/. Lebanon’s interim Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah announced on Monday the upcoming signing of an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The production of the Russian jab will be set up by Arwan Pharmaceutical Industries, he told a press conference at Baabda Palace following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

"We expect the agreement with the Russian side to be signed by mid-June," the official noted, emphasizing that the head of state "strongly supports this project."

Executive director of Arwan Pharmaceutical Industries Ruwayda Dham noted in a conversation with a TASS correspondent that the Lebanese entrepreneurs contacted the RDIF in March with a proposal to consider the possible production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Lebanon. "We sent the necessary technical paperwork, and we are expecting the arrival of experts from the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology," she said.

The official noted that in 2018, Arwan Pharmaceutical Industries obtained a quality certificate to deliver three kinds of drugs to the Russian market. The company’s pharmaceutical production facilities were inspected by a committee sent by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry.

On February 5, the expert committee of the Lebanese Healthcare Ministry approved the emergency use listing of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection. On March 7, Lebanon’s interim Healthcare Minister Hamad Hasan reported that the government had granted permission to Lebanese private companies to conduct talks with pharmaceutical companies producing vaccines against the coronavirus infection. According to him, rights were granted to 20 local enterprises with 13 of them planning to sign contracts with Russia.

The inoculation drive against the coronavirus infection with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was launched in Lebanon on March 30. Chairman of the Lebanese-Russian Business Council Jacques Sarraf told TASS that the private medical sector cooperated with the government in fighting the pandemic. The first shots were administered to employees of state-owned Middle East Airlines.

Air France postpones flight to Moscow due to lack of permission from Russia
Last week, the company already canceled flights on the Paris-Moscow-Paris route.
Read more
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Read more
Baku backs Russia’s proposal for solution to Azerbaijan’s border dispute with Armenia - PM
Ali Asadov said that "it had been impossible to delimit and demarcate the border with Armenia since the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was occupied by the Armenian armed forces"
Read more
Global demand for Russian Sputnik V jab grows, RDIF CEO says
Vaccine has already been registered in the countries, home to over 3 bln people
Read more
Lukashenko says he will show documents to Putin about what is happening in Belarus
The Belarusian leader also added that "an attempt was underway to sway the situation to the level of August last year"
Read more
Anti-Russian hysteria becomes European lawmakers’ calling card - MP
MEPs don’t even have powers to slap restrictions, Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Steven Seagal to join ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ political party
The actor will not run for a seat of power because of his American citizenship
Read more
Russia issues permit to Air France for new flight route to Moscow
The company representative pointed out that the flights will be bypassing the airspace of Belarus
Read more
Bavarian prime minister urges EU regulator to fast-track Russian Sputnik V registration
Germany has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use vaccines developed outside the EU
Read more
Single-engine hypersonic stealth plane under development in Russia - source
Read more
Lukashenko warns armed conflict in Belarus may trigger WW3
The president urged foreign powers to put a stop to their efforts to destabilize the situation in Belarus
Read more
Major Asian countries consider NSR an alternative to the Suez Canal — Chekunkov
The head of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexei Chekunkov noted that the Northern Sea Route is a "cross-cutting issue" for the development of the Russian Arctic
Read more
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Read more
Shooting in Yekaterinburg opened by former police officer - source
The shooter has not advanced any demands
Read more
Belavia cancels flights to Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau from May 29 through June 30
On Friday, Belavia also canceled its flights to Tallinn from May 28 through August 28
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Read more
Blogger Protasevich is in Belarusian KGB facility - activists
One of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel got first delivery, the Vesna human rights center said
Read more
Russia is surprised why EU stays passive as US ruins arms control — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that anti-Russian rhetoric in the West was transforming into a military buildup against Russia
Read more
Integration of Russia, Belarus should not be rushed, Putin says
We are moving in this direction with confidence, this work has already yielded specific results to our citizens, Russian President noted
Read more
Putin describes situation after Ryanair flight landing in Minsk as outburst of emotions
Russian President is having a meeting with his visiting Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi
Read more
Russian Health Ministry rejects study of combination of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccines
Two groups of volunteers were to participate in the study
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko go on boat trip at sea - Kremlin
The Belarusian president arrived in Sochi on a visit on Friday
Read more
Steven Seagal joins ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ party
US-born action-movie actor was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016
Read more
US suspends air service agreement with Belarus — White House
The United States will suspend its discretionary application of the 2019 U.S-Belarus Air Services Agreement
Read more
China launches Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft
The spacecraft was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site
Read more
Over 50 Russian embassy employees leave Czech Republic
The second group of embassy employees and their families is set to leave the Czech Republic on May 31
Read more
Russia will respond toughly to possible UK sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that statements about possible British sanctions in connection with the Ryanair incident did not come as a surprise
Read more
US put forward no preconditions for Putin-Biden talks in Geneva — diplomat
Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will meet in Geneva on June 16
Read more
Afghanistan ready to purchase arms and equipment from Russia - ambassador
Said Tayeb Jawad also expressed hope that Russia would provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to train its pilots and mechanical engineers
Read more
EMA records 316 cases of thrombosis after use of AstraZeneca vaccine
The frequency of occurrence of this rare event is approximately one in 100,000
Read more
European Parliament imposing confrontational agenda ahead of Putin-Biden summit - MP
The European Parliament and its President David Sassoli have tried to gain political weight using the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US presidents as a pretext, speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Email bomb threat targeting Ryanair flight is security services’ job, Kremlin says
On Wednesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the bomb threat targeting the Ryanair flight had come from Switzerland
Read more
Putin-Lukashenko talks continue in Sochi on Saturday - Kremlin
Belarusian President arrived in Russia on May 28
Read more
Russian Navy heavy missile cruiser kicks off drills in Barents Sea
The crew of the missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky will shortly hold a series of drills for anti-submarine warfare and air defense and fulfil combat training exercises employing weapons
Read more
Gazprom asks court to suspend fine over Nord Stream 2 worth €50 mln
In July 2020, the Polish Competition and Consumer Protection Committee notified the Russian holding about the imposition of this fine "for failure to provide information previously requested by the Polish antimonopoly authority as part of the specified antimonopoly investigation"
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko defends Ryanair grounding and Russia eyes World Bank's idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 27th
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with OneWeb satellites launched from Vostochny spaceport
The Fregat booster carrying the communications satellites will separate from the rocket’s third stage nine minutes after the launch
Read more
FSB nabs 14 members of Ukrainian radical group in southern Russia
Russia’s Federal Security Service seized a large amount of propagandistic extremist materials from the group, as well as knives, communications devices with instructions on making improvised explosives and firearms
Read more
Russia, Pakistan sign Pakistan Stream pipeline construction protocol
The protocol enables the companies to start practical implementation of the project
Read more
NASA’s 2022 budget envisages no purchases of Soyuz seats — official
US transportation systems and technologies were still in the tune-up phase, a Roscosmos official earlier said
Read more
European Parliament president seeks to tighten sanctions against Russian officials
European Union also have to establish closer contacts with civil society, David Sassoli said
Read more
Russian drones to get precision navigation system
The new system was successfully tested on drones in 2020
Read more
Belavia does not plan flights to Crimea until a political decision is made - CEO
Belavia does not plan to operate flights to Crimea until the appropriate political decision is made, head of Belavia Igor Cherginets said
Read more
NASA chief hopes Russia-US cooperation on ISS to continue
Nelson also told reporters he would attend the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) in Russia this summer via a video linkup
Read more
Armenia in favor of Russian peacekeepers being sent to border with Azerbaijan - PM
Russia remains Armenia’s main partner on security issues, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko focus on economy, pandemic at talks - Kremlin
Belarusian President also told his Russian counterpart what had happened to the Ryanair flight
Read more
Two killed, over 20 wounded in Miami shooting - TV report
The number of casualties is being updated
Read more
Russian Army must be compact, but efficient — Putin
During the meeting, the Russian president also noticed that a larger number of military transport planes and helicopters needed for the Russian Armed Force
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Belarus' top diplomat says Ryanair flight might have landed in Vilnius but opted for Minsk
Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey rejected allegations that the Belarusian fighter jet had forced the flight to land in Minsk
Read more
Press review: Geneva set to host Putin-Biden summit and Russia flexes air power muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 26th
Read more