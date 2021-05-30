UAE minister for international cooperation to take part in SPIEF

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Reem Al Hashimy will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum due on June 2-5, according to Expo 2020 press release.

Her Excellency will join a panel titled ‘World Fairs and International Cooperation as a driver of Sustainable Global Development’, taking place on June 3, and Expo 2020 will also become one of SPIEF business program’s partners.

"The biggest challenges faced by humanity today require collective action. Building on the warm and growing relationship between our two countries, SPIEF and Expo 2020 share a unified vision of the need for collaboration and transformation in the reality of a world profoundly affected by the health pandemic. We have a collective global responsibility to ensure a cleaner, safer, healthier world," Al Hashimy stressed.

In his turn, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said: "Russia is eager to contribute to the success of the Expo through our unique national pavilion and creative business and culture activities. Moreover, we consider our cooperation during Expo 2020 as an important step to further strengthen the relationship between Russia and the UAE."

Expo 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This is the first worldwide exhibition to be held in the Middle East. Japan’s Osaka is preparing to host Expo 2025. At the end of April, Russia was the first country to apply to host Expo 2030, and if the country is selected, the world exhibition will be held in Moscow.