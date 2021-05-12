Mitsubishi to recall over 3,000 cars in Russia - watchdog

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. MMC RUS, the official representative of Mitsubishi in Russia, will recalls 3,217 Mitsubishi Outlander cars, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on Wednesday.

The recall will cover vehicles manufactured between May and September of 2016, the regulator said.

"The reasons for recalling vehicles: in some cases, underperformance of the parking brake is possible. All vehicles will be checked and, if necessary, rear brake calipers will be replaced," the regulator said.

All works will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners. The official Mitsubishi dealer in Russia will inform them about the need for repairs, the watchdog said.