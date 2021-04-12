S7 suspends flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1 until further notice

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The S7 airline suspends all flights to Turkey following the decision of the anti-coronavirus crisis center to restrict flights to that country and is awaiting information on transportation of Russians, the carrier announced on Monday.

"According to the decision of the anti-coronavirus crisis center, S7 Airlines has to suspend regular flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1 (Moscow - Antalya, Dalaman; Novosibirsk - Antalya). We are currently awaiting official information on the procedure for repatriation of Russians. We will promptly inform passengers about the necessary actions," the airline said.

The company added that passengers of S7 with shcheduled flights from Moscow to Turkey on April 13 and 14 will be able to return tickets without paying a penalty.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, said that Russia decided to limit passenger air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 due to a new outbreak of coronavirus in that country: the number of flights will be reduced to two per week on a reciprocal basis.

Flights to Tanzania will also be suspended. At the moment, eight Russian airlines operate regular flights to Turkey: Aeroflot, Pobeda, Rossiya, S7, Nordwind, as well as UTair (the only carrier flying not from Moscow and St. Petersburg, but from Grozny), Azur Air and Ural Airlines.

Russia suspended regular flights to Turkey in the spring of 2020 amid the pandemic to resume them from August 1, 2020.