Putin requests drafting list of projects for investing funds of National Wealth Fund

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin requested providing a list of infrastructure projects to receive investments with the use of funds of the National Wealth Fund by May 1, following the meeting on policies encouraging investment activity, according to the statement released on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"To draft with the participation of Joint Stock Company ‘Management Company of Russian Direct Investment Fund’ and provide a list of infrastructure projects, which will be financed with the use of funds of the National Wealth Funds," according to the instruction addressed to the Russian government. The deadline has been set at May 1.

President also noted the necessity to draft with the participation of leading public integrations of entrepreneurs a complex of additional policies for encouraging organizations to increase financing of investment projects implemented in Russia at their own expense. The initiatives should particularly include tax incentives measures.