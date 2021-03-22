EU carbon tax will affect Russian economic operators - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The EU carbon tax, which will be introduced before 2023, will pose significant risks for Russian economic operators, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

According to him, the pandemic and other crisis manifestations in relations between Moscow and Brussels have affected global production chains. "Our trade turnover with the European Union in 2020 decreased by 21% compared to 2019," the diplomat said. "The problems are not exhausted. In the near future, we will have to face the consequences of strengthening trends in the EU's foreign economic track," he added.

In this regard, Grushko drew attention to the development of the so-called border carbon charge in the EU. "Carbon tax in one form or another will be introduced no later than early 2023. And regardless of the final modalities of this mechanism, its use will involve significant risks for economic operators. This affects all the main items of our export with the European Union," he noted.