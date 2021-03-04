Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine authorized in Iraq

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Iraq. Iraq has become the 45th country in the world to register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," according to the press release.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently among the top three global coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals received from government regulators. The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.6%, which is confirmed by the publication of data in the Lancet, one of the oldest medical journals in the world. Sputnik V is one of only three drugs in the world with an efficacy of over 90%. The vaccine provides full protection against severe cases of coronavirus disease, the RDIF notes.