Integration of Russia, Belarus should be boosted, Belarusian leader says

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus should expand integration processes in all directions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview aired on the Russia-1 TV channel.

"We should [get integrated] in economy, in people, and so on. Without any obstacles whatsoever. Especially, since we need to be <…> closer to Russia. <…> And when people see that we are stuck in the same spot for thirty years in building the Union State, they reasonably ask a question - and why?" he said.

According to the Belarusian leader, despite the fact the both Belarus and Russia have no closer relations with other countries than with each other, there are still significant shortcomings in the relations. He pointed out the necessity to create equal conditions for individuals and economic entities within the framework of the Union State. "This is prescribed in all the documents and the agreement. If the conditions are equitable, we can advance significantly and rapidly. Yet, so far there are no equal conditions, and this is a major, major shortcoming in our building of the union," he noted.

Additionally, Lukashenko stated that the price for the Russian gas for Belarus "could have been more fair." However, the Belarusian leader noted that he is not going to initiate a discussion of this issue with the Russian President.