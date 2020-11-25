Far Eastern refineries limiting oil intake, says Transneft

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Oil refineries in the Far East has set a restriction of oil intake in view of challenges with export of ready products from companies due to the change in the schedule of railway transportation of goods on the back of adverse weather conditions, official spokesman of the Russian oil pipeline operator Igor Dyomin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Far Eastern refineries introduce an intake limitation due to non-export of ready products. The railway put into effect a temporary limitation for carriage of any goods, except foods, after the ice rain," Dyomin said.

The Khabarovsk Refinery reduced the oil intake by 25,000 tonnes against the plan, the spokesman said. "The Komsomolsk Refinery has not decided yet because the refinery already lowered the monthly refining plan by 50,000 tonnes from early November," he added.

Crude oil intake from producers in the system is on track, along with oil and petroleum products shipments in major Russian ports, Dyomin said.

"The sea was completely down in Novorossiysk at 19.30 pm yesterday, shipments are on track. A tanker late for a day was set for loading in Kozmino at night. Operations in the Baltic ports follow the schedule. No late tankers," he added".