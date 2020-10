VERONA, October 22. /TASS/. Recovery of the global economy and demand for oil may begin as early as 2021, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the XIII Eurasian Economic Forum.

"According to available estimates, the recovery of the global economy and oil demand may begin as early as 2021. But humanity needs to make coordinated efforts to achieve results. This is a difficult task, but solvable. A good example here is China, which was the first to suffer from the pandemic," he said.