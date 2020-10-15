Russian minister says no need to shut down shops, restaurants

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Cafes, restaurants and shops can continue working in Russia, abiding by the guidelines of the Russian consumer watchdog, if there is no sharp increases in rates of coronavirus infections, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

"Yes, for now," he responded to the question whether these businesses can keep working.

"It is difficult to provide a specific answer to this question because each region has a different epidemiological situation and regional leaderships make decisions based on it. Speaking about service and trade businesses, the continuation of their work looks very realistic in case they comply with all the demands put forward by the Russian consumer watchdog if infections don’t start going up," the minister added.

Manturov noted that the government is working with Russian industries to use remote work for some employees if it does not affect their operation.

Russia’s Retail Companies Association (ACORT) earlier said that the non-food businesses can jointly lose up to 6.08 trillion rubles ($78 billion) in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.