Sanya gained $598 mln in tourism revenue over the 'golden week'

SANYA, October 12. /TASS/. The revenue of Sanya's tourism industry for the eight-day October holidays in China dubbed the "golden week" amounted to more than 4 billion yuan (about $ 598 million). More than 729,000 tourists visited Hainan's resort town during the long fall weekend, the Hainan Daily reported.

This year, fall weekend in China (October 1-8) lasted a day longer than last year (October 1-7). This happened because this time the holiday week marking the Formation Day of the People's Republic of China (October 1) coincided with the lunar Mid-Autumn Festival (Zhongqiujie). From 1 to 7 October this year, Sanya's income increased by 39.3% and the number of guests - by 12.7% compared to the same period last year.

Over eight days of the "golden week", more than 4.53 million tourists visited Hainan, the province's tourism revenues amounted to about 6.62 billion yuan (about $ 973 million). The average occupancy rate of hotels on the island has reached about 75%.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.