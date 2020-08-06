Environmentalists' claim against Nord Stream 2 will hardly be successful — German lawmaker

BERLIN, August 6. /TASS/. The complaint filed by the German environmental protection organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) against the Stralsund Mining Authority regarding the permit to commission the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will hardly be successful, head of Bundestag [German diet] Economy and Energy Committee Klaus Ernst told TASS on Thursday.

"Certainly Deutsche Umwelthilfe has an opportunity of applying to court. However, I assume the complaint has no chances for success in the light of the fact that all permits were issued in accordance with the law and the project is more than 90% completed," Ernst said.

The court hearing date for the complaint filed by DUH against the Stralsund Mining Authority has not yet been fixed, a spokesperson of the supreme administrative court of the State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania told TASS earlier on Thursday.