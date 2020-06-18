Rosatom, Framatome SAS, GE Steam Power to jointly build Belene NPP in Bulgaria

Rosatom, Framatome SAS, and GE Steam Power signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on the Belene NPP construction project to join forces to participate in the procedure for selecting a strategic investor for the plant’s construction.

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Rosatom State Corporation will continue to participate in a tender for the construction of Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria in partnership with Framatome SAS (France) and GE Steam Power (USA), Rosatom Central Europe reported on Thursday.

Kirill Komarov, first deputy director general of Corporate Development and International Business of Rosatom, Frederic Lelievre, senior executive vice president in charge of Sales, Regional Platforms and I&C of Framatome and Michael Keroulle, president of General Electric Steam Power signed the MOUs.

"In accordance with the agreements, the companies will work together to participate in the tender for the construction of Belene NPP. As part of the agreement, if Rosatom becomes a strategic investor of the project through a competitive process, General Electric will be considered as the partner of an Arabelle based turbine-generator set and Turbine Hall Equipment and Framatome SAS as the key partner of Instrumentation and Control (I&C) Systems for the Bulgarian NPP," Rosatom said.

"The signed MOUs underline a continuously high level of trust between our companies. I am sure that international cooperation between nuclear industry leaders will help create the best financial and technical conditions for the implementation of the Belene NPP," First Deputy Director General of Corporate Development and International Business of Rosatom Kirill Komarov said.

Earlier, Rosatom, Framatome SAS, and General Electric were included in the shortlist of five applicants for the Belene NPP, along with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation (KHNP).