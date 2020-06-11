Russia to allocate extra $217 mln to support domestic developments

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate additional 15 bln rubles ($217 mln) to support promising domestic developments, in particular projects to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

"The government will additionally allocate 15 billion rubles to the Russian Fund for Technological Development. In accordance with the draft order, which we will consider today, these funds will be used to support promising domestic developments, primarily in the field of industry and the production of new high-tech and competitive products," he said.

Mishustin added that the state assistance will also cover "projects aimed at countering the spread of coronavirus infection, primarily to increase the production of equipment and everything that is necessary for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dangerous diseases."

The head of the cabinet noted that this measure will increase the export potential of domestic enterprises and contribute to local production of high-tech developments in Russia.

In addition, according to him, the government will allocate about 16 billion rubles ($231 mln) to compensate for lower incomes of federal educational, scientific and medical institutions that were affected by the situation with the spread of coronavirus."

"We will provide financial assistance to such organizations from the reserve fund of the government, we will allocate about 16 billion rubles. These funds compensate for the decrease in income of federal educational, scientific and medical institutions and, which is especially important, will ensure the payment of salaries to employees," Mishustin said.