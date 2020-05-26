OPEC+ deal helps avoid negative developments in energy markets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The negative developments in the global energy markets can be avoided largely thanks to the new OPEC+ deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

He noted that the Kremlin considers the deal to be successful, recalling that Moscow had previously "warned against hasty and emotional conclusions."

"We pointed at the fact that this is a forward-looking transaction, whose effectiveness also tends to manifest itself in the future," he said.

"In any case, it can be stated that largely thanks to this transaction now they manage to avoid a completely negative situation, a slump, in energy markets," he concluded.