Shopping centers, banks to incur losses if businesses nix leases early, warns Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW, May 21. / TASS /. The right of the entire business community to terminate lease agreements ahead of schedule without penalty charges will lead to large losses for owners of commercial real estate and for the banking industry, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref wrote in a letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Russian Government Dmitry Grigorenko, made available to TASS on Thursday.

The subject matter concerns the bill on the right of businesses to unilaterally terminate a lease if the company’s revenue after the introduction of the quarantine has fallen by more than 50%.

"The measures proposed by the bill will lead to large-scale losses by commercial property owners without solving the industry’s problems in general, having created preferences for a number of players on the demand side of the shopping mall space. The combination of the above factors in a very short time will lead to financial insolvency of landlords and their inability to fulfill commitments," Gref wrote.

According to him, the total loan portfolio of the industry is about 2.7 trillion rubles ($38 bln) and is secured by commercial real estate, the value of which due to the adoption of the bill will decrease by 20-30%.