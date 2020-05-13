New aircraft leasing support program to be launched — Putin

"[I suggest] launching a new support program for leasing and operation of Russian aircraft, providing government guarantees to leasing companies for 2020-2021 to this end," Putin said. The head of state also proposed allocating subsidies to reduce the cost of flying hours of Russian airplanes.

"According to estimates, such program will enable production of 59 new civil aircraft at our plants during the first two years alone," Putin added.

Government procurement of aviation equipment

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested shifting government procurements of aviation equipment to earlier dates at the meeting on the aviation industry and air traffic support.

This is a universal and efficient measure used in particular to support the automotive and other industries and "it certainly is in demand in the aviation industry, may be even more than in other branches," he said.

"We have planned aviation equipment procurement within the implementation framework of national projects and state programs. I suggest moving them, so to say, leftward in the schedule, making them in advance in order to provide our enterprises with work load right now, during the challenging time for them," Putin added.