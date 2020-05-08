Putin discusses economic situation, anti-coronavirus efforts with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The economic situation in the country and anti-coronavirus efforts were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s videoconference with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The topics included current issues of the socio-economic situation in the country," he said. "They also hashed over anti-coronavirus efforts."

"Vladimir Putin informed the participants in the videoconference about his numerous telephone contacts with foreign leaders that took place in the past several days," Peskov said, adding that the president congratulated those taking part in the videoconference on the Victory Day.

Participants in the videoconference included Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speakers of both houses of the Russian parliament — Valentina Matviyenko of the Federation Council (upper house) and Vyacheslav Volodin of the State Duma (lower house), deputy chief of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, chief of staff the presidential executive office, Anton Vaino, secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, chief of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, and presidential envoy for environment protection, ecology and transport issues, Sergei Ivanov.