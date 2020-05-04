Russian gas transit down 40% in Jan-April, says Ukraine’s gas transmission operator

KIEV, May 4. /TASS/. Transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine’s gas transmission system dropped to 15.5 bln cubic meters, or by 40% from January to April 2020 compared with the same period last year, press service of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) reported on Monday.

In April, Russia’s gas transit via Ukrainian territory amounted to 4.4 bln cubic meters, down by 1% compared with March 2020, and down by 46% compared with April 2019.

Russia’s Gazprom has fully paid for gas transit capacities since the beginning of 2020 in conformity with the new transit contract, the company noted.