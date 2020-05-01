Gas supply to Power of Siberia pipeline on track - Gazprom

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Gazprom has established a ‘clean zone’ on the key asset of the Chayanda field in Yakutia to prevent the coronavirus spread. Natural gas production and supply to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline are on track, the company’s affiliate Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk says.

"Operating units of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk are implementing gas production, treatment and delivery to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in planned scope," the company said.

Fifty employees are currently working at the Gas Treatment Unit No. 3, the key asset of the field. "All the required amenity conditions have been established for them in the closed area, including the personal protective and disinfecting equipment. This enables the duty staff supporting the process continuity not to leave the ‘clean’ zone, work in the completely standalone conditions and not to make extra contacts," the company noted. 55 more individuals are working in the same conditions at the delivery point supplying treated oil to the East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline.

"The plan of further measures to prevent the coronavirus spread on the Chayanda Field has been developed in cooperation with the Yakutian operations center. The plan caters for all companies working on the field, including contractors," the company reported.

On April 17, Yakutian authorities announced the quarantine on the Chayanda field, where 34 rotation camps of different Gazprom’s contractors are located, with more than 10,000 employees.

The Chayanda oil and gas condensate field is one of the largest in Eastern Russia and is the base one for the Yakutsk gas production center development and the resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.