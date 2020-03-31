Putin to hold meeting on agriculture with Cabinet on Wednesday

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting with the cabinet on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told media representatives on Tuesday. He noted that reporters are not invited to attend the meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo but will be able to follow it as a live broadcast.

"Tomorrow, Putin will hold a meeting with members of the government. It is a regular meeting and the key issue on the agenda will be related to agriculture," Peskov said, explaing the choice of subject by the sowing campaign, which is due now.

The Kremlin’s press service informed that the meeting would focus on "spring field agricultural work in 2020 and the long-term development of the agro-industrial complex, taking into account crisis circumstances."

Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko and Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev are to report at the meeting.