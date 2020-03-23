Russian insurers ask Central Bank to ease market regulation amid pandemic

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The All-Russian Union of Insurers has addressed the Bank of Russia with a request to temporarily ease the requirements for insurance market players amid the coronavirus pandemic and offered a number of measures to support the market, according to a letter to the Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina obtained by TASS.

Among the suggested measures to support the sustainability of Russia’s insurance market is easing of the regulator’s requirements to creditworthiness and financial solvency of insurers, as well as postponement of the date of providing financial and other reports for the first quarter and March 2020.