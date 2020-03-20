Bank of Russia keeps key rate at 6%.
Iran ready to provide aid to US in fight against coronavirus
Earlier in response to Donald Trump's offer of help in mitigating the disease, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US can assist by withdrawing sanctions
Russia’s Black Fleet aviation kicks off drills in Crimea
In total, the drills include about 20 aviation units
Russia scientists invent 15-minute portable coronavirus test device
The device uses the isothermal polymerase chain reaction
Kiev hit by transport collapse, lack of face masks amid coronavirus panic
According to the Ukrainian Public Health Center at the Health Ministry, seven new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on March 17, bringing the total amount of those infected to 14
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Russian businessman seeks criminal proceedings against Obama over unlawful prosecution
Yevgeny Prigozhin demands either to continue the trial or remove charges from his company due to lack of guilt and corpus delicti
Russian diplomat slams US ‘lies’ about killings of Turkish servicemen in Syria
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday that "Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel" in Syria
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia reaches 114
According to the deputy PM, 104 cases are imported, while ten people contracted the virus during contacts with infected individuals
Moscow sends note to France over situation with Russians onboard Costa Pacifica
Some 35 Russian tourists and four Belarusian nationals are onboard the vessel
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
St. Petersburg authorities get no notification about Nissan’s leaving Russian market
Earlier, the Kommersant daily reported, citing its own sources, that Nissan’s departure from Russia was discussed because the company allegedly has problems with the model range, which affects demand
Man who intentionally spread coronavirus dies in Japan — media
To date, at least one of those who had contacts with the infected man has tested positive for the coronavirus
No evidence of animal-to-human transmission of coronavirus, says German minister
Earlier, experts from the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety dismissed media reports that the novel coronavirus can be passed from pets to humans
Russian company creates breakthrough rapid response test to detect COVID-19
Sistema-Biotech is completing the development of a rapid response test system, which will make it possible to pinpoint the virus in saliva within just 30 minutes, according to the company's manager
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 147 over past day
31 new cases have been registered in Moscow
US annoyed by Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that the White Helmets’ contacts with their Western handlers as a rule entailed tragic events in the region
Putin calls on Russian officials ‘to be ready for any scenario’ due to spread of COVID-19
There are 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia as of March 18
WHO says Russia prepares for coronavirus spread ‘well’
Earlier, the WHO developed recommendations for countries on preparation to COVID-19
Putin highlights Russia’s middle class as comprising more than 70% of population
Putin stressed that "each country has its own middle class"
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Lavrov: NATO should stop seeing relations with Russia as zero-sum game
According to Russia's top diplomat, the Alliance's build-up close to the Russian borders undermines the efforts to maintain security in Europe
37 out of 408 patients at Moscow hospital test positive for coronavirus
Since the new medical facility opened, some 106 patients quarantined over the suspected coronavirus have been discharged
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Over 20 reconnaissance aircraft, four drones spotted near Russia’s borders
Russia’s air defense forces on duty prevented the violation of the state border
India likely to buy additional batch of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets — official
India currently has more than 60 MiG-29 aircarft
Research into Russia’s fifth generation subs well in progress — Navy’s commander
According to a TASS' source in the defense and industrial complex, the hypersonic missiles Tsirkon will be one of the strike weapons the yet-to-be created submarine will carry
Russia’s coronavirus cases climb to 199
Efforts are now underway to put the infected under medical observation and conduct laboratory tests, according to the disease response center
China ready to organize emergency supplies of medicines to Russia
According to the Chinese foreign minister, Beijing is interested in stepping up cooperation with Moscow to tackle the coronavirus infection
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Putin rejects ‘tsar’ label
Putin asserted that a tsar merely issues orders, while the president works every day
Russia will step up fight against coronavirus, pledges Putin
The President recalled that "things are very bad in Europe, but our people are travelling to all places in vast numbers"
Two Turkish military killed in Syrian Idlib, says Russian reconciliation center
They came under a militant attack from a terrorist group not under Turkish control
Russia to expand blacklist of EU officials in retaliation, says diplomat
Moscow views EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s statement on Crimea as unfriendly, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Putin signs law on acquisition of Sberbank’s ordinary shares by government
The law prescribes that acquisition of Sberbank’s shares will be made within the framework of investing money from the National Wealth Fund
China greenlights clinical testing of first vaccine against COVID-19
The report notes that during pre-trial testing, the vaccine was deemed effective and safe
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
