Dollar rate exceeds 80 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The dollar-to-ruble rate is growing up to 80.01 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, which is 6% up in comparison with the previous trading closing level, according to the trading data. The last time the dollar traded at this level in February 2016.

The euro is growing by 4.8% to 86.87 rubles.

The ruble weakening is amid the decline in oil prices. The cost of a futures contract for Brent crude with settlement in May 2020 fell by 9.57%, to $25.98 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE Exchange in London. The price of WTI plunged by 15.2% to $23.15 dollar per barrel.