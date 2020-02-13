New economic realities makes constitutional amendments necessary, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. The changing situation in the Russian economy makes it possible and even necessary to amend the constitution, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the working group on amendments to the Russian constitution Thursday.

"It was impossible back in 1993 to enshrine certain things in the law, not only in the constitution, but in any law whatsoever, because they didn’t exist," Putin said, pointing to insufficient access to the Internet and other phenomena common for the present-day world. "The condition that our country is experiencing now didn’t exist back then," he highlighted.

Back then, it was difficult to formulate certain things connected with Russia’s role in the world and its sovereignty. Social guarantees could not be ensured, "since the economy was in such a state that any law could be passed in the parliament, but were it not propped up by financing, it would have been senseless, and moreover harmful," Putin said.