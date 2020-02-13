Moscow Court imposes fine on Facebook for breach of Russian personal data law

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The judicial district of the Justice of the Peace in Moscow’s Tagansky District imposed a fine on Facebook totaling 4 mln rubles ($62,800) for breach of Russian legislation on protection of personal data, TASS reports from the court room.

"The court ruled to recognize Facebook as the guilty party under Part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (Breach of Russian Federation laws in personal data sphere) and set a fine in the amount of 4 mln rubles," the judge said. Facebook has a right to appeal against the decision within ten days.