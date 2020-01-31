Coronavirus pandemic may be black swan like no other — Moody's

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A pandemic of the novel coronavirus which originated in China may become even more devastating for the global economy than the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Moody's said in an analytical report on Friday.

"A coronavirus pandemic would be even more of a "black swan" than the global financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009," the international ratings agency said.

"Unlike the US home mortgage meltdown, no one predicted the early 2020 arrival of a potentially devastating pandemic," the report reads. "And unlike the financial crisis, public-health and economic policymakers may be limited regarding their ability to remedy or offset a 1918 (or Spanish flu) type pandemic."

A black swan is an event or occurrence that deviates beyond what is normally expected of a situation and is extremely difficult to predict. The term was popularized by economist Nassim Taleb. Black swan events are typically random and unexpected.

The outbreak of the virus has already caused a plunge in global princes on industrial metals (copper, nickel, zinc, aluminium and others). According to experts, this factor has a clear correlation with the global economic growth.