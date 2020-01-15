Putin urges banks to get involved in preferential mortgages for young families

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged banks to become more actively involved in the implementation of the program of preferential mortgages to young families.

"In the Far East, a social program has been launched for young families — mortgage at a rate of 2%. I urge banks to engage more actively in its implementation," the president said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

On December 9, 2019, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that he had signed a program of preferential mortgages for residents of the Far East. At least three banks represented in the territory of each region of the Far East are ready to accept mortgage applications. Young families in which at least one spouse is registered in this region will be able to get mortgage at 2% per annum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) announced preferential mortgages for residents of the Far East in September 2019. The measure is needed to attract young people to the Far East, where there is a difficult situation with young and qualified personnel.