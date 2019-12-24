Ukraine expects to receive about $2 bln for gas transit from Russia in 2020

KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. Ukraine expects to receive about $2 bln for the transit of Russian gas in 2020, Andrey Gerus, head of Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services, said on Tuesday. Verkhovna Rada is Ukraine’s parliament.

"This [reaching transit agreement] is important for Ukraine, because next year we will be able to receive about $2 billion for gas transit," he told reporters after a meeting of the Council of Communities and Territories.

On December 21, it became known that Russia and Ukraine are to sign a new five-year transit agreement by December 29. Minimal transit amount will be 65 billion cubic meters in 2020, while 40 billion cubic meters will be transited in 2021-2024 annually.