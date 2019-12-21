Gazprom, Ukraine to sign settlement to withdraw antimonopoly claims

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Gazprom and the Ukrainian government intend to sign a settlement agreement, according to which the claims of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine will be lifted, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Saturday.

"Gazprom and the Ukrainian government will sign a settlement agreement to withdraw the claim of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine," he said.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine claims amount to 171.9 bln hryvnia, including fines and penalties. At the current exchange rate, it reaches around $7.4 bln.

It was reported earlier that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine fined Gazprom for allegedly abusing its monopoly position in the gas transit market in 2009-2015 with 86 bln hryvnias and later it received a decision of a Kiev court to enforce the collection of 172 bln hryvnia with late fees. Ukraine began the process of recovering Gazprom’s assets in the country in 2017.

Gazprom, at the same time, decided to dispute in Ukrainian courts the actions of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to seize the holding's assets in Ukraine and force their sale. Arbitration hearings were scheduled for June 2021 in Geneva.