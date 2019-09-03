Covertness of Russian standards complicates work with European space firms, says Airbus

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The covertness of a number of Russian All-Union State Standards makes the joint work of Russian and European companies involved in the joint space production difficult, head of Airbus Defense and Space in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said on Tuesday.

"The fact that Russian All-Union State Standards are often classified creates additional difficulties," he said.

The issue has been raised with Russian colleagues, Terekhov noted, adding that the task to solve it is challenging and extending far into the future. "Either partial recognition of European standards in Russia or mutual recognition of certain All-Union State Standards" may be a solution, he said.

Two joint enterprises of Airbus Defense and Space and the Russian Federation currently operate on the Russian territory: Sinertek (with Russian Space Systems holding) and Energiya SAT (with Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation).